Ipswich tot needs help to wow USA pageant crowds

Savana Archer is hoping to travel to the USA to compete in pageants.

ONLY four years old and little Savana Archer is stunning crowds with her sass and charm - so much so she has been invited to compete in the USA.

But she needs help. With a whopping price tag on the competition, there's only so much Savana's mum, mother of seven, Jessica Pierce can do.

The little future beauty queen has already been in multiple pageants and competed in the Ipswich Show's Young Prince and Princess event as well.

"We went to Future Faces, Savana (won an accolade) and later that day I got a text message from her coach asking if we would like to represent Australia in the USA in July," Ms Pierce said.

"We were thrilled, absolutely thrilled, I was crying, then we found out that it was July this year.

"So I set up the GoFundMe to help with all the expenses that go with it, she needs attire, ball gowns, interviews, flights, passports, you name it."

The little tyke is a keen competitor, and when it comes to show day is super excited to hang out with all of her friends from group coaching.

To read more about Savana's story, help out and see her routines visit gofundme.com/savana-represents-australia.

So how does it all work?

The kids have three routines which last from 60-90 seconds and they to get up and show off their outfits, and personalities.

The last themed outfit Savana wore was Tinkerbell, from Peter Pan.

Ms Pierce laughs, like most kids it can be tricky to get her to put the effort in.

"Because we're just starting out she's a little bit reluctant to train," she said.

"So we do small sections at a time, if there's three categories, I'll run through one with her until she learns, then we'll move on to the next one."

But come pageant day, try to stop little Savana.

"She's absolutely excited, she can't wait to go see all of her new friends," Ms Pierce said.

"During coaching it's usually group lessons, so Savana and myself have made some amazing friendships along the way.

"To her it's not a competition it's about getting up there and having a good time with her friends."