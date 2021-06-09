Ipswich to shiver through three degree weather

West Moreton residents will very like be reaching for an extra blanket on Wednesday evening as an unseasonable cold snap sets in across the region.

Despite early morning temperatures of just three degrees expected on Thursday, it seems the chilly conditions could prove short-lived – both in the near future and long term.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, day and night-time temperatures reported for Springfield in the month of June have increased year-on-year over the past five decades.

During June, the average overnight temperature almost tipped seven degrees – close to three degrees warmer than it was in the early 1970s.

University of Southern Queensland climate scientist Dr Christa Pudmenzky said the weather pattern could mean that frosty conditions would ease in coming years.

“Icy winters could become a thing of the past as long-term records show that daytime and night-time temperatures have been increasing,” Dr Pudmenzky said.

“For example, June night-time temperatures in Springfield are now 2.7 degrees warmer than 1970.”

While some Queenslanders might rejoice in the revelation, Dr Pudmenzky said it could have adverse effects on climate change.

“Winter heatwaves are bad news for our environment as they disturb important cycles such as lengthening the bushfire season and impacting the growth cycle of staple crops,” she said.

She said the current cold snap, which may likely deliver snow to some parts of the state, was due to a large pool of cold air that originated near Antarctica spreading across the southeastern states of Australia, according to Dr Pudmenzky.

Temperatures across Ipswich are expected to dip to about eight degrees late Wednesday evening.

Forecasters are also predicting a bitterly cold start to Thursday morning, with the mercury set to plummet to about three degrees.

“A polar vortex is a low-pressure area — a wide expanse of swirling cold air — that is located in the Polar Regions,” she said.

Temperatures are expected to dip to 3 degrees over coming days. Picture: supplied.

“During winter, the polar vortex expands, sending cold air northward.

“This happens fairly regularly and is often associated with outbreaks of cold temperatures.”

Dr Pudmenzky said major climate drivers such as El Nino and the Indian Ocean Dipole were neutral.

“The outlook for June to August season is a 60 to 70 per cent probability of exceeding of the long-term median rainfall but we have to remember that this is the dry season.

“We can also expect warmer than average daytime temperatures.”

IPSWICH WEATHER:

Thursday – Sunny, H – 18 degrees, L – 3 degrees

Friday – Mostly Sunny, H – 20 degrees, L – 3 degrees

Saturday – Mostly Sunny, H – 22 degrees, L – 3 degrees

Sunday – Mostly Sunny, H – 22 degrees, L – 3 degrees