Ipswich to host historic football grand final

KEEPING faith in and developing exciting young players. Remaining calm and measured under pressure. Lifting an Ipswich football club to where it deserves to be.

They are some of the reasons why Western Pride has secured a spot in their first state league football grand final.

The Ipswich-based National Premier Leagues men's team is set to host the championship decider at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex on Saturday night after upstaging competition heavyweights Gold Coast City 3-0.

Pride's stunning semi-final victory at Palm Beach continued an incredible season where they came from ninth place at the end of the first round to finish a history-making third. That guaranteed Pride their first finals' appearance.

Now the Ipswich trained group of talent-rich footballers have been propelled into a grand final, just days after the club's under 18 boys side won the premiership for the first time.

Saturday night's senior team win revitalised memories of past deeds when Ipswich sides regularly made major finals against Brisbane and interstate opponents.

While not involved in glory years with clubs like Ipswich United, St Helens and Coalstars, Pride head coach Graham Harvey had every reason to be proud of what his team has already achieved this season.

The rapidly growing Western Pride club is only in its fifth year in the NPL state competition.

"It's good for the boys and good for the club,'' Harvey said.

"It's nice for people at the club to see their hard work over the past five years come off.

"For me personally, it's just nice to see that the young boys - that I stuck with when I first came to the club - get some rewards.

"They have played 50 or 60 games in the state league now and it just goes to show that if you stick with youth players and give them the opportunity to develop, then they will.

"My personal opinion is more people, more coaches, more clubs need to be brave enough to give the young players a chance because that's what the NPL was formed for, five years ago.''

Harvey is preparing for his second state league grand final as head coach, having overseen the Whitsunday Miners (Mackay) team that lost the 2012 decider on penalties.

With his calm and collected approach this season, Harvey and his coaching team have developed a closeknit, confident team that respects every opponent but fears no one.

That was highlighted in Saturday night's clash with a physical and powerful Gold Coast combination.

"The boys showed a great level of maturity last night,'' Harvey said.

"You're going away from home to a very good side, a successful team so they (Gold Coast) certainly were never going to roll over and let us advance to the final without a fight.

"The boys handled themselves very well. They stuck to the plan that we had.

"I'm really happy for them. They've been playing well for probably the last four months.''

Harvey praised his players for the commitment they displayed under pressure in Saturday night's win.

"In all that chaos (physical play) that was going on, they were thinking clearly, which is a message we've been putting across for two or three weeks now so it was good to see,'' he said.

Harvey singled out the "superb back four'' and rising teenage goalkeeper Max Davison for special mention.

"He made a great save in the first 10 minutes that really kept us in the game and that allowed us to gain some momentum,'' Harvey said.

"Maxie has made a massive difference since he's come in.''

Ipswich councillor and city sports boss David Morrison was among the fans at the game. He was delighted with the semi-final victory having played a leading role in helping secure Western Pride an NPL licence.

"We had both eyes on the game and one ear on the other semi-final - Brisbane Strikers v Moreton Bay,'' Cr Morrison said.

"With Moreton Bay defeating the Brisbane Strikers we all knew that if Western Pride defeated the Gold Coast then a NPL grand final would be played in Ipswich.

"I congratulate all those involved in the Western Pride Football Club. I also encourage all Ipswich football teams to encourage their members to attend Briggs Road on Saturday night. Regardless of Saturday's result this will be an historic day for football in Ipswich.''

State of play

NPL Qld semi-finals: Western Pride 3 (Dylan Wenzel-Halls 2, Adam Endean) def Gold Coast City 0; Moreton Bay United def Brisbane Strikers 3-1.

Grand final: Saturday (7pm) - Western Pride v Moreton Bay United at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.