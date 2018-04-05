Ipswich to host Australia's largest trial of 'talking cars'

A SMART-car program is expected to put Ipswich motorists in the driver's seat as part of a plan to bring co-operative vehicles to Queensland roads.

Ipswich will host Australia's largest on-road testing trial of co-operative vehicles and infrastructure.

Set to hit public and private roads across Ipswich in 2019, the initiative will lay the technical foundations for the next generation of smart transport infrastructure.

The Co-operative and Automated Vehicle Initiative is a Department of Transport and Main Roads project that will prepare for and accelerate the emergence of advanced vehicle technologies with safety, mobility and environmental benefits.

The main component of the initiative involves about 500 vehicles being retrofitted with devices that enable them to "talk" to other vehicles, infrastructure, road operations systems and cloud-based data sharing systems.

The devices provide safety warnings about a range of conditions including a pedestrian crossing at a signalised intersection, a hazard on the road or a queue of cars ahead.

Vehicles will be fitted with wireless and sensor technologies designed to share the vehicle's position, speed and other data, as well as receive road and traffic data from cloud-based sharing systems.

It is believed the technologies have the potential to significantly reduce crashes and crash-related gridlock and reduce vehicle emissions and fuel use over the coming decades.

The initiative will deliver results including the estimated safety benefits and increased public awareness of road safety issues.

It is expected to also deliver opportunities to up-skill government and industry employees, and provide a test-bed for use by government, industry and academics.