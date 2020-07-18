Drinking water to come from Gold Coast Desalination Plant

IPSWICH will get its drinking water from the Gold Coast Desalination Plant while upgrades are made to its usual source over the next two-and-a-half years.

The Mount Crosby East Bank Water Treatment Plant turns raw water into drinkable water for Ipswich and Brisbane.

The $35 million upgrade to the plant's filtration system will create about 100 jobs and is expected to take 36 months to complete.

While it is offline, the desalination plant at Tugun will provide up to 133 million litres per day into the south east Queensland water grid.

The Mt Crosby water treatment plants, both east and west bank combined, can provide up to half of the region's daily water supply.

Water treated at the Mt Crosby water treatment plants comes from the Brisbane River, downstream from Wivenhoe Dam.

Since the February rainfall earlier this year, the Gold Coast Desalination Plant has produced more than 1200 million litres of water to supplement south east Queensland drinking water while maintenance and upgrade works were undertaken.

The plant was also used during the 2019-20 financial year to increase water production in response to the drought.

Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said the Gold Coast Desalination Plant will be fired back up to full capacity this summer to allow for critical upgrades to happen.

"Thanks to the foresight of previous Labor governments, the SEQ water grid means the south east corner has one of Australia's most reliable water supplies," he said.

"Having the desalination plant and the water grid available provides significant security of supply during times when we need to take major water treatment plants offline.

"It allows critical works to be undertaken in a cost-effective and efficient way.

"This is about being smart in how we use our water assets.''

The plant last operated at up to full capacity from November 2019 to January 2020 to provide relief when the water grid dropped below 60 per cent capacity.

It has also been used to supplement Brisbane's drinking water during floods in 2011 and 2013, which caused the Mount Crosby water treatment plants to be shut down.