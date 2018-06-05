Menu
Plastic ban is coming
Council News

Ipswich to follow Brisbane in banning plastics

by Emma Schafer
5th Jun 2018 10:48 AM

SPRINGFIELDLakes Nature Care president Luise Manning has praised Ipswich City Council's proposal to ban helium balloons, single-use straws and water bottles.

The council will decide on the new policy in July and if approved the plastics would be ditched from council-sponsored events.

Brisbane City Council introduced the same ban last month.

Ms Manning said it was encouraging to see the environmental movement catch on.

She encouraged Springfield residents to do their part by adding an extra 'R' to the long running Reduce, Reuse, Recycle campaign and refuse anything that could not be used more than once.

Former Mayor Paul Pisasale mooted a helium balloon ban in 2017. FILE PIC
"A straw is a luxury item," she said. "It's not the plastic itself that is the problem, it's the irresponsible disposal of plastic.

"We all have to think about landfill and trying to limit what ends up there.

"It's great the council will be able to say 'At our events we'll lead the way'."

She said the helium balloon ban was a longtime coming.

"I think that should have been done much, much earlier," said Ms Manning who urged the ban in January last year.

Luise Manning from Springfield Lakes Nature Care. IMAGE: AAP/Renae Droop
"I take no issue with people having helium balloons as decorations at parties indoors, but releasing them in the open air is a nightmare for the environment."

In Queensland, the release of balloons into the environment is considered littering under the Waste Reduction and Recycling Act 2011 - whether released deliberately or by accident.

Plastic bags will be banned at shopping centres statewide from July.

The ban applies to all retailers including market-stall holders and organisations which supply single-use lightweight plastic shopping bags.

Retailers that continue to supply banned bags after July 1 could face a fine of up to $6300 per offence.

Queenslanders use almost one billion plastic shopping bags each year.

    Local Partners