Ipswich to build future on back of emerging stars

BLOODED: Billy Cruice is just one of a raft of Ipswich Musketeers to gain first grade experience this season.

BLOODED: Billy Cruice is just one of a raft of Ipswich Musketeers to gain first grade experience this season.

BASEBALL: The Ipswich Musketeers will be stronger next season after blooding several young guns in the top flight throughout the campaign which wrapped up with a double-header against Surfers Paradise away from home on the weekend.

With a glut of talent missing from action, the Tivoli-based outfit lost both encounters on Sunday, going down 6-3 and 12-2 in windy conditions.

As he has done in previous games, coach Greg Suthers took the opportunity to inject a number of talented juniors into the action, allowing them the chance to gain priceless experience.

“I threw some of the younger guys out there,” he said.

“It was a good opportunity for them and they had some valuable at bats.”

Though the Musketeers will not progress to the playoffs, Suthers still considers the year a success because he had the opportunity to introduce the band of promising teens to First Division baseball.

Among those to step up over the course of the season include Luke Dransfield, 16, Josh Healy, 18, Campbell Twigg, 18, and Jeremy Suthers, 17. With regular pitcher Billy Cruice also just celebrating his 18th birthday, stocks are healthy and the future looks bright for the club which has also made great strides off the field with the installation of a state-of-the-art batting facility in September.

Reflecting on the season, Suthers said his charges started terribly with a run of losses before going on an encouraging winning streak which built confidence among the group to the point where players thought they were a premiership chance.

It was not to be, however, with the team fading late after the loss of two of its imported American stars disrupted the positive mindset.

“We lost our way,” Suthers said.

“We lost the belief and gave up games we should have won.

“Losing players always hurts, so given the way that played out I don’t think we went too badly. We were disappointed in the first half but they didn’t give up and to go on an 11 or 12 game streak was something great to be part of. That showed the younger kids that they can play.”