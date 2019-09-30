Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The $3.8M project will replacing hundreds of insulators.
The $3.8M project will replacing hundreds of insulators. Contributed
News

Ipswich to Brisbane power line rejuvenation ahead

30th Sep 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MASSIVE $3.8 million project is underway to rejuvenate a 47-year-old transmission line between Ipswich and Brisbane will replace hundreds of its insulators.

Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said Powerlink crews were progressively replacing insulator strings and steelwork on 105 transmission towers along a 37km line between Belmont and Bundamba substations.

"This is a cost effective solution to maintain network performance and secure ongoing reliable power supply between Brisbane and Ipswich," Dr Lynham said.

"Built in 1972, this line plays a critical role in securing power supply to this area and ensuring the transmission line will continue to operate reliably for its remaining 40-year service life.”

The project supports nine jobs and should be completed by the end of the yea.

The transmission line crosses a number of suburbs including Eight Mile Plains, Wishart, Runcorn, Drewvale, Goodna and Collingwood Park and also runs near the Gateway Motorway, Beaudesert Road, Logan Motorway, Cunningham Highway and Ipswich Motorway.

"This type of work demonstrates Powerlink's commitment to effectively maintaining its transmission network, which provides electricity to more than four million Queenslanders.”

Powerlink interim chief executive Kevin Kehl said insulators supported transmission line wires while separating them electrically from the tower.

ipswich powerlink
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Maccas muffin thrower returns to rob restaurant

    premium_icon Maccas muffin thrower returns to rob restaurant

    Crime A bandit threw a McDonald's muffin at staff, then returned later wielding a knife to rob the fast-food outlet, aided by a teenage getaway driver.

    WATCH: Car fire causes delays on Warrego Highway

    premium_icon WATCH: Car fire causes delays on Warrego Highway

    Breaking Emergency services are currently responding to a car and grass fire

    Why Jets feeling so positive about shot at title

    premium_icon Why Jets feeling so positive about shot at title

    Netball Great connection lifts Ipswich hopes in final series

    MISSING PERSON: 16-year-old missing from quiet suburb

    premium_icon MISSING PERSON: 16-year-old missing from quiet suburb

    News Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a 16-year-old.