Council News

Ipswich to become 'shining light' for recycling industry

Hayden Johnson
by
20th Jul 2018 2:43 PM
IPSWICH will play host to a statewide recycling convention in an effort to make the region a shining light of the waste industry.

The council will host the Future Waste Resources 2018 Innovation in Recycling Convention in October.

The convention aims to bring together national and international experts to demonstrate positive ways forward for the sector.

"Given Ipswich is currently undertaking major waste and recycling transformative work, Waste Recycling Industry Association of Queensland has decided that Ipswich is a preferred location to hold the Future Waste Resources 2018 Innovation in Recycling Convention,” a council report said.

"The association would like Ipswich to become the state's leading centre for recycling best practice and materials recovery and reprocessing innovations.” The waste and recycling industry contributes 428 jobs, worth $25 million in wages and salaries, and $74 million to the local economy.

