Ipswich theatre returns after horror 2020

Gillian Simpson and Ian Pullar in How Could We Ever Forget?

FOLLOWING a disastrous 2020 in which they were forced to rely on donations to survive, members of the Ipswich Little Theatre are just happy to be back in rehearsals.

The usually proactive local theatre society was all but crippled by the onset of the pandemic last year, unable to hold performances at the city’s famous Incinerator Theatre despite still having to pay the bills.

Little Theatre spokeswoman Robyn Harm said if it wasn’t for a grant from the RACQ Trust Fund, the group would have been in serious trouble ahead of the 2021 season.

The show must go on, as they say, and with restrictions eased for the time being at least, the Little Theatre is keenly awaiting the season ahead, with rehearsals for Back on Boards in full swing.

The play will run from March 4-14.

Tony Erhardt and Robyn Harm in An Indelicate Interruption.

Ms Harm said the theatre society was overjoyed at being back in rehearsals.

“After the unprecedented year of 2020, ILT was unable to perform or hold events after, ‘Blithe Spirit’,” she said.

“It has been a difficult year: not being able to meet, perform and be entertained, or survive financially when our income halted but the bills kept coming in. Luckily we have a wonderful treasurer and were granted moneys from the RACQ Trust Fund.

“Back on the Boards is our first season for 2021 and this one is a little different.

“The season includes several comic pieces, shown in two venues: the Incinerator Theatre and the adjacent Jean Pratt Building.”

The Theatre must abide by a Covid Safe Plan, which means only 45 patrons can attend each venue and the performers put on two shows.

“ILT is ready to start an amazing year for audiences to enjoy and put 2020 out of mind. We look forward to your company,” Ms Harm said.

Tracey Spence and Jamie Spence in the Holiday.

There will be four public performances on Saturday March 6, and 13, at 6.30pm; and Sunday March 7, and 14 at 1.30pm.

Helen Pullar will be the Producer with Jim Orr, Ian Pullar, Helen Pullar, Relle Scott and Jane Sheppard directing.

The season includes: Time Flies by David Ives; Post-Its (Notes on Marriage) by Paul Dooley and Winnie Holzman; The Holiday and A Blind Date from Duets by Peter Quilter; How Could We Ever Forget and An Indelicate Interruption by Ian Pullar.

The short comedies are rated PG with mild sexual references.

Bookings have opened online at www.ilt.org.au or at the Ipswich Visitors Information Centre, Queens Park, in person or phone 3281 0555.

For more information look on the website. For general inquiries email info@ilt.org.au or phone Helen Pullar on 3281 4437 and Box Office inquiries Shane Mallory on 0403 175 702.