Ipswich Tennis League in limbo

THE Ipswich Tennis League Saturday fixtures have also been left in limbo.

Due to the coronavirus, Tennis Australia has postponed a variety of tennis events, including the Ipswich fixtures, until further notice.

Ipswich official Fred Daniel said tennis has led the way generally in taking an early decision in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.

This weekend's scheduled fixtures were at the finals series stage with two Saturdays left to finish the season.

Daniel said the Ipswich Tennis League committee was considering how to finalise these matches if that is possible.

"With the possibility that tennis may be suspended for some weeks or longer it may not be possible to play the remaining matches,'' Daniel said.

"A decision will be made and published in the near future.''