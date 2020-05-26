Ipswich Tennis forced to delay restart of fixtures

James Tomlins competes in the junior tennis semi-finals at the Chermside Road courts. Picture: Cordell Richardson

A change to the 10 per court rule has forced Ipswich Tennis to put its plans to restart fixtures on hold.

The QT reported last week week that Leichhardt’s George Alder Tennis Centre and the Ipswich Tennis Association at Chermside Road were on the cusp of returning to play, with matches planned to resume during the week.

The decision to begin fixtures had been made after the Tennis Queensland communicated to its affiliates information contained within the Queensland Government’s road map to easing restrictions which was released on the previous Friday.

Games were to get underway on Wednesday night, however, that day the State Government notified Tennis Queensland the gatherings restriction had been updated and tightened, effective immediately.

While affiliates previously thought the gathering rule was 10 per court, the amendment restricted any tennis venue from having more than 10 people on site (including indoor and outdoor spaces) at any one time.

The changes can be read in the government’s updated FAQ's document.

Tennis Queensland notified affiliates on Wednesday and updated its Return to Play Roadmap, outlining how these restrictions need to be applied.

The sport’s state authority instructed affiliates they were required to abide by the public health orders, ensuring the protection of the community.

Tennis Queensland president Warwick Nicol also told them the organisation would be there to help them work through the changes and understood they would be an inconvenience in the short-term, reiterating the situation was beyond their control.

He said Tennis Queensland lodged a submission requesting an exemption for the sport on Wednesday and would continue to work closely with the State Government, and update regional centres as soon as information becomes available.

Frustrated Ipswich Tennis Association coach Stan Cuthbert said changing the 10 per court rule to 10 per venue was absolutely ridiculous given the vast open spaces provided by the facility’s eight courts.