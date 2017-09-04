Ipswich in for hot start to week ahead of wet spring

OUTLOOK: For Ipswich, there is a 65% chance maximum temperatures will be above the long-term average from September to November.

WINTER was warmer than ever and the first week of spring may be a taste of the summer ahead.

Ipswich residents may find themselves a little uncomfortable today with temperatures expected to soar to 32 degrees, although some light winds from the west will offer a bit of reprieve.

This winter, which officially ended on August 31, was one of the hottest and driest on record, the Bureau of Meteorology says.

Brisbane experienced its hottest winter on record.

The Bureau's wrap up of the 2017 Australian winter says the mean temperature was "very much above average", almost two degrees higher - the highest average winter temperate on record.

That's true in Ipswich too where winter temperatures were significantly above what the city has experienced in the past 76 years, although some minimum temperature averages were below the historical trends.

In August, the average winter day time maximum was 25.5 degrees; that's 2.7 degrees hotter than the long-term August average of 22.8 degrees, as shown by BoM records.

Across most of Queensland, minimum temperatures were above average too.

While Ipswich dropped to below freezing numerous times throughout the winter, the average day time temperature was noticeably warmer.

The BoM expects the warm trend to continue into Spring with predictions September to November will be hot and wet for the south east corner.

Throughout the next three months there is a 60% chance the south-east corner will experience higher than average rainfall, the BoM's spring outlook report predicts.

The hottest September day on record, for Ipswich, was in 1943 when the mercury soared to 39.2 degrees.

Ipswich winter 2017 snapshot

June

Average Max: 23 degrees

Historical average: 21.6 degrees

Average Min: 7.5 degrees

Historical average: 7.1 degrees

July

Average Max: 23 degrees

Historical average: 21.2 degrees

Average Min: 4.5 degrees

Historical average: 5.4 degrees

August

Average Max: 25.5 degrees

Historical average: 22.8 degrees

Average Min: 4.5 degrees

Historical average: 6.2 degrees