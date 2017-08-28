Ipswich temps near freezing ahead of hot change

OUTLOOK: For Ipswich, there is a 65% chance maximum temperatures will be above the long-term average from September to November.

THOUGHT it was cold this morning?

You're right. Early risers would have noticed the sharp change in temperatures off the back of a relatively warm week as Spring approaches.

This morning temperatures dropped to just above 1 degree, down from 5 degrees on Friday and an unseasonably warm Thursday when the minimum didn't go below 13 degrees.

But it looks like a warm weekend ahead.

The Bureau of Meteorology expects Ipswich to warm up to 30 degrees for Father's Day, this Sunday.

Mornings will still be cold throughout the week hitting an average of 4 degrees but day time temperatures are rising.

This week most days will hit the low to mid 20s as winter makes way for spring which officially starts on Friday.

This month, the coldest Ipswich temperature recorded by the BoM was on Sunday, August 20 when temperatures dropped below zero to -0.9 degrees.

Despite the chill and frost Ipswich has experienced this month, forecasters have warned Queensland the months ahead will likely be warmer than average.

For Ipswich, there is a 65% chance maximum temperatures will be above the long-term average from September to November.

Further north along the state's central coast that likelihood increases to 80% for some areas.

The BoM's spring outlook, issued earlier this month, also suggests southern Queensland may be in for a drenching.

In its nationwide outlook summary, the BoM says September is likely to be drier in southwest Australia, but wetter in parts of southern Queensland suggesting rain is on the way.

Ipswich weather outlook

Today will be a top of 22 degrees.