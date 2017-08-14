WINTER HEAT: Ipswich set to get hot, hot, hot

IPSWICH is in for a hot week.

Ipswich residents will have some reprieve from winter this week as maximum temperatures soar above 30 degrees.

It's warm change from the freezing conditions the city has been through in the past two weeks with two mornings dropping below freezing last week.

Minimum temperatures will still be a little brisk.

This morning dropped to 5.7 degrees, much warmer than Friday's low of 2.8 degrees and the -0.4 degree low from last Wednesday.

Today will be a taste of the week ahead with day time temperatures expected to hit 27 degrees.

On Wednesday, Ipswich will reach a summer 33 degrees followed by a hot Thursday before things cool off again heading into the weekend.

Overall, the Bureau of Meteorology expects the next couple of months to be warmer than average.

The forecast

Today: Max 27 degrees

Tomorrow: Min 6 degrees, max 29 degrees

Wednesday: Min 8 degrees, max 33 degrees

Thursday: Min 12 degrees, max 32 degrees

Friday: Min 11 degrees, max 25 degrees

Saturday: Min 5 degrees, max 23 degrees