Why Ipswich teenagers set for trip of a lifetime

THEY have played with and against each other. They have shared in an historic state title success together. They have strong Tigers club links.

Now promising Ipswich softballers Charlotte Gaddes and Lianna Doyle are preparing for a trip any teenager would savour.

The 14-year-old duo have been chosen to represent the Australian Diamonds under-14 team on a 10-day tour to the United States in June.

Pitcher Gaddes and utility player Doyle played for the Queensland Flames at the January national championships in Perth. The Flames side finished third.

That encouraging performance came after the girls shared in Met West's first state championship glory at Redlands in 2017.

Tigers life member and Charlotte's dad Wayne is proud of what the girls have achieved so early in their softball development.

"Both girls started their careers at Tigers,'' he said, happy to see them receive what is an "introductory level'' to higher honours.

St Peter Claver College student Charlotte now plays for Panthers in the Brisbane under-14 and under-16 competitions.

Charlotte has a family link to an Australian team.

Wayne's aunt Sandra Gaddes represented her country in five games during a tour to New Zealand in 1975. She was also a Queensland captain and Hall of Fame recipient.

West Moreton Anglican College talent Lianna continues to play for Tigers in junior and senior Ipswich grades.

Australian under-14 softball representatives Lianna Doyle and Charlotte Gaddes. Picture: Rob Williams

It's the first time both girls will represent Australia having played against each other at last year's under-16 state titles - Lianna for Ipswich and Charlotte for Brisbane.

"They are two Tigers kids that came through, went their separate ways two years ago and both played each other at the state titles,'' Wayne said.

"They have played for each other in the same team at the national titles and now get to play with each other for Australia.

"That's as good a story as it gets I reckon.''

On the Australian tour, the girls will play in the Pepper Classic tournament in Minneapolis.

The young softballers will also get a trip to Disneyland in Los Angeles and see a Major League baseball game.

"It's exciting and an opportunity to learn more things,'' said Lianna who is a regular catcher and can play anywhere.

Lianna is also a representative hockey player.

Her parents Helen and Stephen are organising a fundraising night at the Ipswich Greyhound Racing Club on March 21.

They have invited sponsors and businesses to get involved on the night to help Lianna complete her international journey.

Contact Helen on 0409 065003 if you can help.