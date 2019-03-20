Ipswich teenager's clean sweep success

Ipswich racer Ardie Jonic on his way to winning another Tasmanian title.

Ipswich racer Ardie Jonic on his way to winning another Tasmanian title. Angryman Photography

MOTORSPORT: Three seasons after clinching his first ever title victory, Ardie Jonic found himself back where it all began last Saturday night.

And history repeated when the Ipswich racer won this season's Tasmanian Junior Sedan title at Hobart Speedway.

Travelling over 2300 kilometres south from his home in Ipswich - all the way across the Bass Strait to the Apple Isle - Jonic was eager to replicate his achievement from three seasons earlier. That racing provided the foundation for what has since become an extremely successful speedway career.

Doing exactly that and continuing what has become a trend in title events, the 15-year-old's Tasmanian title success couldn't have been more positive.

Jonic achieved a clean sweep, starting the feature race from pole position by virtue of winning each of his heat races, despite experiencing an exhaust issue throughout the night.

From there, Jonic could not be headed, leading the 20-lap distance from start to finish to collect his second Tasmanian title crown and the 10th state title victory of his career.

"It was great to get back to Tasmania and reclaim the title,'' the two-national champion said, after racing his Aus # 1 Daihatsu Charade.

"A lot has happened in the past three seasons, but this was the first place I was able to prove myself on a national scale, so it was really nice to come back.

"I really enjoy racing down there and catching up with all of the local drivers, who I have to thank for some great, clean racing.

"I also have to say a big thanks to my nan and pop (Surelle and Lubo) for continuing to support my racing and making it possible for me to return to Tasmania and contest the title event.”

For his next appearance, Jonic will attempt to defend his Victorian title during this season's running of the event at Hamilton's Western Speedway on April 26 and 27.

Jonic gave special thanks to Speedway Sedans Tasmanian, his fellow Junior Sedan drivers and all of the officials for making the Tasmanian title a great success.