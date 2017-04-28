Ipswich teen takes leap to dance with Disney

FAIRY TALE: Dancer Nate Seip is preparing to set off for Paris after winning a role in their Disney show.

THE moment dancer Nate Seip takes the stage the rest of the world slips away.

"You just step out of reality and it doesn't feel like you're in real life because you're putting on a character but I guess that's what I like about," Nate said.

"It doesn't matter what's happening in life, you can go out of stage and become someone else."

Nate, 18, has performed on stage since he was five-years-old and is about will set off on the adventure of a lifetime to perform alongside the world's most talented.

Next month Nate will head to Paris, France where he has been given a contract to perform at Disneyland.

He will work in the character and parade department, but was not allowed to reveal which character he will play, only that he'll be working alongside a few princes.

The night before Nate sat his QCS exam at Ipswich Grammar School was the moment he found out he'd been selected.

Nate was at work when his mum Bonnie phoned to say there was an email waiting.

He rushed home and his family gathered around anxiously waiting to see if he had been chosen.

When they read the word congratulations it was obvious Nate would soon be bound for France.

FAIRY TALE: Dancer Nate Seip is preparing to set off for Paris after winning a role in their Disney show. David Nielsen

"I am really excited," he said.

"But it was really distracting. There was this test sitting in front of me, that they'd hyped us up for all year, and I couldn't think about it."

For Nate being given the chance to dance for Disney is a dream come true.

While he was never one to seek out the spotlight as a child, he's always loved the feeling of being on stage and actively pursued a career in dancing; which he said helped his football too.

Mum Bonnie said it was a proud moment, although she was a little nervous about her 18-year-old son moving overseas.

"We're really proud of him," Bonnie said.

"He always works hard at things he likes and dancing has always been something he's loved."

Nate plans to stay in France until January.