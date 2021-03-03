Menu
Brianna Mackenzie, 18, launched a business in yard work so she could earn money while studying at uni.
Ipswich teen launches business to save up house deposit

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
3rd Mar 2021 3:00 PM
AN IPSWICH teenager with four years of full-time study ahead of her has not let her tight schedule get in the way of earning an income.

Brianna Mackenzie, 18, launched her very first business last week, eager to cash in on skills she refined growing up on Kholo acreage.

“It’s hard to earn money while at uni five days a week,” she said.

“I knew I had to come up with my own hours and find something that works for me.”

The first year uni student has just started a bachelor in mechanical engineering.

Brianna Mackenzie, 18, launched a business in yard work so she could earn money while studying at uni.

When she doesn’t have classes, Brianna is offering grass maintenance services, including lawn mowing, whipper snipping, leaf blowing and clean up at properties around the Ipswich area.

“I like doing yard work and physical work so it just made sense for me, really,” she said.

“I know some people may not have the time or can’t physically (mow their own lawn).

“I’d like to help those people out.”

The same day the idea to start a business came to her, Brianna created a flyer and began printing them out.

“I kind of went straight into it,” she said.

“I’ve had three inquiries since Monday.”

Brianna said she was saving money to buy a house as well as to fund her go kart racing.

To contact Brianna, email brianna.mackenzie@outlook.com

