Ipswich teen dies after crash with parked car

POLICE are investigating a fatal crash in Goodna overnight.

Just after midnight, a Toyota Hilux collided with a parked Mazada in Eric St.

Police attended the scene and the driver, a 19-year-old male from Bellbird Park, was extracted and CPR was performed.

He was declared deceased at the scene.

A passenger, a man believed to be in his 20s, was transported to PA Hospital in a stable condition with neck and shoulder injuries.

It is the second fatal crash in Queensland overnight after another driver died when his four-wheel drive hit a semi-trailer.

The crash occurred at Diamantina Development Rd, west of Quilpie.

Police said the collision occurred about 7pm on Saturday.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.