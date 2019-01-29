Menu
A motorcycle officer tracks speeding drivers
Crime

Ipswich teen clocked 80km/h over speed limit

29th Jan 2019 4:29 PM
IT WAS a busy Australia Day weekend for police in the Lowood district as they kept an eye on the region's roads.

Among those caught allegedly doing the wrong thing was a 52-year-old Tarampa woman, who will face Ipswich Magistrates Court on charges of drink driving and a drug offence.

Lowood Senior Sergeant Bruce Peel said the woman came to the attention of police after she inadvertently reversed into a ditch on Lukritzs Rd, Tarampa.

In a separate incident, a 39-year-old Tallegalla man was allegedly detected with a blood alcohol content of more than 0.1 per cent when intercepted at Fernvale last Friday afternoon.

Police also detected two high-end speeding offences, with a 17-year-old boy from Barellan Point allegedly intercepted after travelling at 140km/h in a 60km/h zone of the Brisbane Valley Highway at Blacksoil, and a 23-year-old man from Gatton clocked at 140km/h in a 100km/h zone on the Warrego Highway, also at Blacksoil.

drink driving drug driving ipswich court speeding
Ipswich Queensland Times

