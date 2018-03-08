Ipswich teen already ahead of the pack

HER bag might be weighed down with textbooks, but USQ student Dayna Drysdale is floating on cloud nine after receiving a scholarship worth up to $6000.

The Ipswich teenager was awarded a Future Community Leader Scholarship in recognition of her outstanding leadership and community service.

Dayna officially received the award at the USQ Springfield and Ipswich Scholarships Award Ceremony last night (March 7).

The Rosewood State High School graduate has started a Bachelor of Laws at USQ Springfield and said the scholarship would allow her to focus on her studies without having to worry about finances.

"Receiving this scholarship has already helped lighten the financial burden, especially the costs of my textbooks,” Dayna said.

"There are 11 textbooks I need for Semester One so this scholarship will make life a lot easier and gives me the best opportunity to excel in my studies.

"It was also great to be recognised for my involvement in the community and my final year of high school, and has motivated me to continue that involvement now and into the future.”

Dayna held a number of leadership positions during her final year at high school, including as school captain, community captain, band captain and a member of the student representative committee.

Outside of school she kept busy by participating in numerous community and fundraising events, as well as public speaking competitions, including Rotary Club's Youth Speak and Lions Youth of the Year.

Dayna, who hopes to become a lawyer, said she is settling well into her first semester of studies.

"I'm only in my second week but I'm loving uni at the moment because I'm surrounded by people who are interested and passionate about the same thing as I am,” she said.

"The first time I picked up a textbook to do with law was when I first got to high school and since then I have been interested to learn more about the legal system.”

Dayna was one of many students acknowledged for their academic excellence, leadership and participation in the wider community during last night's awards ceremony.

The Chancellor's Scholarship, which is awarded to the most outstanding applicant commencing full-time on-campus study in 2018, went to Dion Robert.

Mr Robert was one of five Aviation students to receive awards while six Nursing students were presented with scholarships and bursaries.

USQ prides itself on providing support to students, giving them the maximum opportunity to achieve their higher education aspirations. In 2018, the University is expected to provide more than 1500 scholarships and bursaries to students.

The Scholarships Award Ceremony also provided an opportunity to acknowledge donors' contributions, including those via the USQ Student Endowment Fund (USEF).

To learn more about scholarships at USQ, visit www.usq.edu.au/scholarships. More information about the USEF can be found at www.usq.edu.au/about-usq/giving-to-usq/endowment-fund.