Ipswich teen aces prestigious science exam

TOP MARKS: James Wright from Westside Christian College won the Best in State Award after taking part in the ICAS Science Competition for 2017.

TOP MARKS: James Wright from Westside Christian College won the Best in State Award after taking part in the ICAS Science Competition for 2017. David Nielsen

STUDYING chemistry and physics is certainly hard enough, but one Westside Christian College student likes to undertake more science work outside his normal subjects.

James Wright is in his senior year and is also college captain at the Goodna school.

Now he can add another prestigious honour after being named one of the highest performers in the state after completing the ICAS Science Competition.

ICAS is an independent, skills-based assessment program which recognises and rewards student achievement, and gives students something to show prospective universities and employers. It is run through the University of New South Wales.

James, along with a few other classmates, took the multiple choice test last year.

A new ICAS test is developed annually for each subject in each year level by their team of subject matter experts. All ICAS tests are reviewed by experienced teachers to ensure that they accurately assess students' skills and are relevant to what they are learning at school.

James Wright David Nielsen

James said he was feeling pretty confident about the test, especially since science was one of his favourite subjects at school.

"I just love science. It's really cool to see what you can create," he said.

"I did have a look over some of my textbooks before the test though."

He was surprised when his marks came back.

"I wasn't expecting to do so well," he said. "At first I didn't believe the results."

In recognition of his efforts, he was awarded a medal, which is something only a few have ever received.

James is looking at a career in science or engineering after he graduates from high school at the end of the year.

Students from any school can register to take part in ICAS tests and can do so through their school.

To find out more, log on to www.eaa.unsw.edu.au.