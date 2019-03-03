Ipswich team's massive boost for Qld football celebration

Western Pride player Victoria Merrick beats South West Queensland opponent Louise Rolfe to the ball during their NPL match at Clive Berghofer Stadium in Toowoomba. Pride won 7-1.

Western Pride player Victoria Merrick beats South West Queensland opponent Louise Rolfe to the ball during their NPL match at Clive Berghofer Stadium in Toowoomba. Pride won 7-1.

FOOTBALL: The Western Pride women have an added reason to celebrate Monday night's special get-together at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

The club's top team overcame an anxious halftime to smash in six goals and outclass South West Thunder 7-1 in their latest National Premier Leagues match in Toowoomba.

The team's first victory of the new season was perfectly timed. Western Pride FC are celebrating Female Football Week in Queensland at a BBQ and series of fun games for all ages at Flinders View from 5.30pm on Monday.

The important occasion comes after Pride players displayed their club spirit by attending tonight's Australian Matildas v Korean Republic Cup of Nations match at Suncorp Stadium.

Pride female teams also had a pleasing weekend with the club's under-13 girls remaining unbeaten from four games. They defeated South West Thunder 3-0 over the weekend.

Pride's under-18s held out South West 1-0 before the senior women completed the clean sweep of matches played.

Pride head coach Belinda Kitching was delighted in her open team's latest win and the tremendous club spirit preparing to acknowledge the importance of females in football.

"You get a chance to recognise everybody that is working within the sport whether they are a player, a volunteer and parents,'' the former Australian goalkeeper said.

"They have to enjoy what it's all about being female and you being recognised in the sport that you love.''

Keen to share in Monday night's activities, Kitching praised her side's commitment in Toowoomba, a week after pushing Lions before only losing 2-1.

"It gave them a lot of confidence after that,'' Kitching said of the previous week's performance.

"Lions put us under a lot of pressure and the girls realise that the result could have been a lot different if they all had shots on target. But due to our defensive actions . . . and never give up attitude last week, they brought that through to this week and they had the chance to see what it's like to make positive actions with the ball.

"And prove to themselves that 'yes we can'.''

Western Pride head coach Belinda Kitching.

Only leading 1-0 at halftime, the Pride players had to regroup again before going on a goal-scoring spree.

"We had a bit of a five, 10 minute scary moment at the start of the second half where the demons were taking over and the passes weren't sticking,'' Kitching said.

Putting six goals away in the last half hour was just what Pride needed.

"They had to fight it and it was pleasing to see them get over that hurdle because we created so many chances,'' Kitching said.

"Some of the combinations and the corridor link plays were just brilliant to watch.''

Western Pride's Megan Hellmuth clashes with South West Queensland player Jordie Franke during their NPLW Queensland round three match at Clive Berghofer Stadium in Toowoomba.

Exciting young talent Georgia Rink scored the final two goals from the right wing, having found the net in her debut game a week earlier.

Captain Sophie Weatherby opened Pride's account in the first half before scoring her team's third goal after the break.

Other goal-getters were striker Danielle White, left winger Tara O'Keefe and right fullback Sasha Beaumont.

Western Pride will host an exciting afternoon of female games at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex next Sunday, with the main NPL match against Eastern Suburbs at 3pm.

NPL Women Rd 3: Western Pride 7 (Sophie Weatherby 2, Georgia Rink 2, Danielle White, Tara O'Keefe, Sasha Beaumont) def SW Thunder 1 in Toowoomba.