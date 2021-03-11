Ipswich team’s leading tactics for professional footy quest

Ipswich Knights striker Nick Edwards will be looking to find the net at his home field on Friday night after some goals in recent trials. Picture: Gary Reid

AS the Ipswich Knights launch their latest season at home on Friday night, the focus will be on more than winning games.

After a pleasing pre-season blending newcomers into the side, head coach Andy Ogden has finalised a captain and leadership group with extra responsibilities.

“We had a team vote and elected a leadership group and then we also had a team vote and elected a captain,’’ Ogden said

Josh Wilson was appointed team captain in a leadership contingent featuring Ben Taylor, Ben Barratt, Matthew Haspels, Kalen Fisher-Smith, Nick Piper and Nick Edwards.

“What we are looking for is this leadership group to help steer the seniors - like the 18s, 23s and the first team - to be good people, be professionals in what we do and also we want to connect the club.

“It going to come from the players, not from me driving it.

“It’s a really good group of guys actually.’’

LEADING GOALS: Knights players stepping up

Ipswich Knights captain Josh Wilson. Picture: Nev Madsen

The Knights kick off their 2021 Football Queensland Premier League (FQPL) campaign against Mitchelton at their Bundamba headquarters on Friday night.

As for how his team is starting a new season, Ogden said: “We are as ready as we will be.

“No-one is absolutely 100 per cent game fit but the squad is in a good place.’’

Although beating Mitchelton in one of their promising trials, Ogden said his team could forget about that result against one of the teams vying for promotion this season.

But he was overall encouraged by how his squad has gelled with some new faces.

“When you lose so many like we did last year, I was worried a little bit that the dynamics aren’t going to be the same,’’ Ogden said.

“But I’m really, really happy with the way the team is performing and the camaraderie is really, really good.’’

After a comfortable 6-0 win over the Ipswich City Bulls, the Knights beat Gold Coast Premier League side Palm Beach 4-0 in their final trial.

The goalscorers were Darryl Barton, Nick Edwards and Lucky Joe.

“That’s basically our starting front three who got among the goals,’’ Ogden said.

Last year’s FQPL goalkeeper of the year Zayne Freiberg is expected to play for the Knights under-23s in their season opener on Sunday as he recovers from a recent injury.

Ogden has been pleased how keeper Luke Kindness has performed, stepping up in recent weeks.

“Luke has done nothing wrong and Zayno understands,’’ the coach said.

Ipswich Knights head coach Andy Ogden preparing for the 2021 Football Queensland Premier League season opener at Bundamba on Friday night Picture: David Lems

The Ipswich Knights squad: Zayne Freiberg, Ben Taylor, Ben Barratt, Nick Piper, Mitsuda Masahiro, Fumiya Sono, Darryl Barton, Josh Wilson, Lucky Joe, Mitch Herrmann, Nic Edwards, Matthew Haspels, Kalen Fisher-Smith, Fiston Chungu, Flyn Park, Darren Barton, Edgar Harvey, Will Kitching, Jordan Simpson, Luke Kindness, Nathan Singam, Josh Holden, Harry Hunter, Alex Golding.

The Western Pride men have a bye in the opening round of FQPL fixtures.

However, Pride’s National Premier Leagues women’s side launch their season of promise against Moreton Bay United at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex on Saturday afternoon.

Fresh from their 4-2 victory in their Brisbane Premie League debut last weekend, Western Spirit tackle Brisbane Knights away on Friday night.

In the latest Capital League 1 matches, Ripley Valley host Annerley on Saturday night having also won their debut match 4-1 against New Farm last weekend.

The Ipswich City Bulls open their 2021 season against Moggill away on Saturday night after having a first-round bye.

GAME DAY

FQPL Friday night (7.30pm): Ipswich Knights v Mitchelton at Eric Evans Oval.

BPL Friday night (8.30pm): Western Spirit v Brisbane Knights at Brisbane Knights.

NPLW Saturday (4pm): Western Pride v Moreton Bay United at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

CL1 Saturday (7pm): Ripley Valley v Annerley at Ironbark Park, South Ripley; Ipswich City Bulls v Moggill at Bellbowrie Sports Club.