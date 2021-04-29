Ipswich team’s injury crisis yet to recover from derby

Ripley Valley FC playing at their home ground at Ironbark Park, South Ripley.

RIPLEY Valley FC head coach Nick Paterson is scouting new players after an injury crisis at the Capital League 1 club.

Ripley Valley have 15 players sidelined across their two senior squads already this season with nine of those first-team footballers.

“I’ve only got 17 fit players available for two squads this weekend,’’ Paterson said. “It’s not ideal.’’



However, Paterson was hopeful of securing some extra back-up preparing for Sunday night’s latest CL1 clash against Pine Hills at South Ripley.

“I’ve always said from the get-go there’s going to be no runaway favourites in this league,’’ Paterson said.

“Anyone can beat anyone. It’s just a matter of stringing a few games together and getting on a bit of a run.



“If we can battle through this injury crisis and pick up a few points along the way, we’ll be better for it come the back end of the season.’’

Eighth-placed Ripley Valley return to their Ironbark Park base after a 1-1 draw with North Pine last weekend, following their disappointing 3-1 local derby loss to the Ipswich City Bulls a week earlier.

“That was probably the worst performance we’ve dished out as a club,’’ Paterson said of the recent Friday night derby.

“They (Ripley Valley players) weren’t focused. They just thought they would turn up and win the game.



“The Bulls treated it like a grand final coming out wanting to win, where we thought we’d just rock up and get the points.’’

Experienced duo Adam O’Sullivan (hamstring) and Brodie Kenyon (knee) were among the latest casualties in that game.

Paterson said last weekend’s draw was a better effort where the game could have gone either way.

After scoring last weekend, Tom Webster is another player unavailable for the latest encounter.

With Ripley’s win, draw and two losses, Paterson’s main focus is bolstering his squad for Sunday’s 3pm and 5pm home games.

The Ipswich City Bulls are also at home on Sunday, playing at the same time against Newmarket.

The 10th placed Bulls return to Sutton Park having lost 3-1 to AC Carina after their determined local derby victory.

Ipswich City Bulls footballer Zygan Condie. Picture: David Lems

Experienced attacker Zygan Condie scored for the Bulls last weekend.

The Bulls are hoping to secure a second victory of the season against Newmarket after four losses.

In Capital League 2, Springfield United are looking to rebound strongly from their previous 4-3 loss to Redcliffe at Talobilla Park.

Springfield United face Oxley at Dunlop Park on Saturday afternoon having a win, draw and loss this season.

GAME DAY

CL1: Sunday (5pm) - Ripley Valley v Pine Hills at Ironbark Park; Ipswich City v Newmarket at Sutton Park.

CL2: Saturday (3pm) - Springfield United v Oxley at Dunlop Park.