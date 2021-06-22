Ipswich team spirit secures gritty path to Qld promotion

VICTORIOUS captain Andrea Welsh typifies the spirit that helped Ipswich win the recent Queensland Masters Division 2 title.

While turning out regularly in Ipswich club hockey is enjoyable, stepping up at major masters competition offers a new level of excitement.

“It was a good bunch of girls, really gelled well, got on really well,’’ Welsh said.

“It was good team spirit.’’



The Ipswich over 35 side recently won the Division 2 grand final in Warwick to secure promotion to next year’s Division 1 series.

Joining Welsh in the winning side were vice-captain Julie Smith, player of the final Sarah Parlett, Shannon Ashton, Shiralee Bull, Karla Black, Anita Davey, Tracey Doyle, Jayne Goetsch, Karina Howard, Margaret Hoyland, Toni McCulloch, Sharee Morris, Amy Nicholls and Janet Peters.

The team was coached by Kylie Harnden with Amanda Hill as manager.

A number of Ipswich players were selected in Queensland teams after the recent championships.

They were: Over 40s – Shannon Ashton. Over 45s: Andrea Welsh, Julie Smith and Sue Marcussen (who played with Toowoomba). Over 50s: Janet Peters. Over 55’s: Kathleen Anderson.

The latest representatives will line up for Queensland at the “Mega’’ national masters titles in Newcastle, where the men’s and women’s divisions will be played together in late September, early October.

Ipswich Division 2 vice-captain Julie Smith (left) and captain Andrea Welsh. Picture: Annette's Action Shots

For state reps like Welsh, the latest success was the proverbial icing on the cake after working hard to win a state title.

Ipswich qualified for the crossover playoffs after a win, draw and a loss.

Ipswich advanced to the final where they beat Bundaberg.

The Ipswich team’s future looks bright for next year.

“We had six new debutants to come through so that was good,’’ Welsh said.

“They had just turned 35 . . . a bit of fun for them to play on grass.’’

Ipswich had been working hard in recent years to field a team in Division 2 before this year’s successful promotion bid.

“It was nice to get a win, especially for the new girls coming on,’’ Welsh said. “It was actually competitive hockey.’’

Welsh regularly plays halfback for Easts in the Ipswich Reserve Grade competition.

She was a part of last year’s Queensland 40’s side that won the national title.

“They are really good trips away,’’ she said.

“You get to meet some new people, play with some new people.’’

