Ipswich team savours historic fourth national crown

MOTORSPORT: Regional racer Darren Kane again wrote himself into the record books over the weekend after a historic performance at the Australian titles.

Kane joined the great Grenville Anderson as the winningest driver in National Super Sedan title history with four crowns.

His latest achievement was at Mount Gambier’s Borderline Speedway in South Australia.

The Qld # 36 Ian Boettcher Race Parts supported Dominator driver showed his class throughout the national title-deciding feature race by leading the entire 40-lap distance.

However, it wasn’t without a massive battle with numerous rivals from the drop of the green flag through to the fall of the chequered flag.

After qualifying on the outside of the front row in National Title decider, Kane powered to the lead.

Despite the race being hindered by stoppages throughout the opening half race distance, Kane held his nerve with plenty of pressure from rival drivers, especially in lapped traffic as the finish neared.

Darren Kane enjoys his latest achievement in South Australia. Picture: Snapperific Photography

In the end, the class of Kane came to the fore, and he was unable to be denied of his record fourth National Title win, adding to his previous successes in 2017 (Attwell Park Speedway, WA), 2009 (Lismore Speedway, NSW) and 2004 (Murray Bridge Speedway, SA).

“To join the great Grenville Anderson with the most National Super Sedan title wins is a massive honour, not only for me but for the entire Ian Boettcher Race Parts team,” Kane said.

Kane has finished the past seven National Titles on the podium.

“My team gave me a great car all weekend and I was able to get around the tricky track conditions best in the feature race with the setup they (the team) provided me with,’’ he said.

“I can’t thank my team enough, as this National Title win is as much theirs as it is mine.”

Kane said it was a great feeling to get back into the National Title winner’s circle, especially with his new Dominator car that the team debuted at the beginning of the season.

“Our team has been working really hard to get on top of our new car, and it’s great to reward the team for their efforts with a National Title win,” he said.

In the 10 race meetings so far this season, Kane has finished on the podium eight times.

“The performance of the whole team and our new car throughout the National Title weekend is proof that we are onto a good thing with the car and we are confident we can continue this form for the rest of the season,’’ he said.

The next outing for Kane and the team is on March 21 at Rockhampton Speedway for the ninth Queensland Super Sedan Series round.