Ipswich team displays 'real togetherness' in upset win

FOOTBALL: The Ipswich Knights team spirit and commitment to each other shone through in what coach Andy Ogden rated their best win of the Queensland Premier League season.

Despite being down on troops and dealing with more injury and cramping, the Knights still upset Sunshine Coast 2-1 in Sunday night's latest away match.

"At the moment, it's the best (win),'' Ogden said. "Not football-wise but for character and the guys doing their job, it's a fantastic win.

"Realistically, we probably had no right to go up there and win with the squad we had.''

The Knights plotted their testing trip to the Sunshine Coast without suspended strikers Forkpah Ballah and Nahom Waldo.

Their depth was further tested when top team regulars Corey Lucas (ankle injury) and Lachlan Munn (knee concern) also withdrew from the game.

Ogden then had to call on under-20 players from the earlier game only having a "bare 11'' first-team starters.

However, young players like Nathan Garcia, Murray Thistlewaite, Flyn Park and Matt White were needed to step up when the Knights lost regular defender Ben Taylor in the first 15 minutes before goal-scorer Dave Maclot came off in the second half.

"We finished the game with six people 18 or under,'' Ogden said.

Coming from 1-0 down, the Knights had to defend for their lives to protect their 2-1 lead after Robbie Baker finished off a corner.

"Considering the disruptions and the players we didn't have, it was a great performance,'' Ogden said. "Everybody just put their body on the line.

"We've got a real togetherness this year. Whether it's (under) 20 boys coming in or the senior players, it just feels good.''

The win keeps the Knights in touch with the top four sides Logan, Capalaba, Rochedale and Mitchelton.

In other weekend results, Western Spirit upset the former Capital League 1 competition leaders Annerley 1-0 in Sunday night's match at Kippen Park.

Springfield drew 4-4 with Jimboomba in the latest Capital League 3 encounter at Woodcrest College, also on on Sunday night.

In the Brisbane Women's Premier League, the Ipswich City Bulls secured their third win of the season, beating Broadbeach 1-0 in a solid display.

Despite a testing time with injuries and player unavailability, Bulls head coach Ian Carson is still hoping to finish in the top four after making last year's grand final.

"If we can sneak into finals then we are going to cause a lot of headaches,'' he said.

"We're heading back to where we should be so I'm extremely happy with the girls.

"They have got a bit more belief in themselves now. These girls aren't used to losing.''

Bulls captain Shani Wilton scored her team's latest goal, from good team pressure.

State of play

QPL: Ipswich Knights 2 (Dave Maclot, Robbie Baker) def Sunshine Coast 1.

U20: Sunshine Coast def Knights 1-0. U18: Sun Coast def Knights 4-1.

BWPL: Ipswich City Bulls 1 (Shani Wilton) def Broadbeach 0.

CL1: Western Spirit def Annerley 1-0.

CL3: Springfield 4 (Madison Elrick 2, Cameron Kleinhans, Nathan Crowley) drew Jimboomba 4.