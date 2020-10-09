Ipswich tavern to reopen after $2.5 million reno

Render of the new sports bar at the MiHi Tavern in Brassall.

A POPULAR Ipswich venue will reopen for the first time in eight months after a complete $2.5 million overhaul.

MiHi Tavern in Brassall was flooded in February, forcing it to close up.

It will be open for business once again from Saturday ahead of a huge few days of celebration to mark the occassion next weekend.

Render of the bistro dining area in the MiHi tavern.

Every space within the venue has been renovated and the menu rejigged, with man’s best friend even allowed in the new beer garden.

The dining space has been modernised with the bistro now offering an indoor and outdoor offering for customers.

The bistro flows onto the outdoor dining space with an adjoining lounge and bar area as well as a new kid’s play space.

There are eight TV screens, including a “mega screen”, across the sports bar and beer garden and two outdoor bocce lanes.

Render of the outdoor space at the MiHi Tavern.

Dogs are welcome in the beer garden with a stage set to host regular live music.

Venue manager Erica Cartwright said the 40-strong team was excited to welcome people back after eight months.

“There’s been lots and lots of changes that we’ve been able to make with the venue,” she said.

“We’re trying to give the community a bigger and better experience.

“We’ve had some really positive changes from a not so positive experience back in February.

“We’ve got a brand new venue out of it.

“We’ll be open for trade over the weekend and I think we’ll get a lot of people down here.

“We’ve had a lot of interest and a lot of phone calls. A lot of the community are eager to get back in. We can’t wait to show it off.”

The menu will still feature old favourites alongside plenty of new options including schnitties, parmies, pizzas, burgers, sandwiches and roasts.

A new ordering system is being launched so customers can pay for their meals with a QR code from their table.

The tavern is also offering a 1kg chicken parmi challenge.

If you can eat the parmi, 300g of chips and a salad in 10 minutes you’ll get the meal for free as well as a photo on the wall of fame and a stubby cooler.

A parmy with Mooloolaba prawns is on the new menu at MiHi Tavern.

Ms Cartwright said a big weekend of celebrations will be held from October 16-18.

A charity barbecue and raffle is happening next Friday to raise funds for the Pine Mountain and Districts Rural Fire Brigade with Brisbane band West Texas Crude playing from 7pm.

A family day will be held on the Saturday from noon to 3pm with free entertainment for kids, a magic show, fairy floss, balloons and snow cones.

Then on the Sunday, furry friends will be welcomed in from 3pm for the Mihi Puppy Pals in the beer garden.

Dogs can enjoy free treats and money raised will go to the Animal Welfare League with free bocce games all day.

As a sweetener, the venue is offering free burgers next week.

Between October 12 to 14, 50 free burgers will be available each day but customers must register for a voucher online here.

