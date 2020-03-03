Ipswich talents eye world titles mission

The closeknit Ipswich Futsal Academy under-14 side which qualified for the world titles. Pictured are (back row): Jasmine White, Hayley Victor, Scarlett Premerl, Elyse Bramley and Olivia Brown.Front row: Sarah Bonifant, Samantha Bouzaid and Brandee Springfield.

THE Ipswich Futsal Academy program is going from strength to strength with an under-14 girls team qualifying for the world titles later this year.

Academy official Sheridan Victor said playing numbers had grown from nine in one team in 2016 to 80 registered across 11 sides this year.

The talented players train and represent the Academy in competitions around South East Queensland.

Victor said the female program in particular had taken off over the past 12 months with four teams contesting the Football Queensland SEQ Premier League Futsal competition.

All four sides made the semi-final stage last year.

However, it’s the most recent accomplishment that has created huge excitement.

The Ipswich Futsal Academy’s under-14 girls team was crowned undefeated champions in their division at the 2020 Gold Coast International Futsal Championship.

The winning team was: Jasmine White, Hayley Victor, Scarlett Premerl, Elsye Bramley, Olivia Brown, Sarah Bonifant, Samantha Bouzaid and Brandee Springfield.

The team was managed by Sheridan, with Connor George the successful coach.

The girls won their semi-final in convincing style 9-0 before meeting the Melbourne Dragons who accounted for Brisbane Roar in their semi-final.

That set up a nerve-racking final won 5-4 by Ipswich.

The Ipswich girls set up a 3-0 lead early through a double by Hayley Victor and with Olivia Brown also scoring.

After a Melbourne fightback reduced the score to 3-2, Brown scored her second goal shortly after halftime to make it 4-2.

Goalkeeper Samantha Bouziad was brilliant in the final.

Melbourne again fought back before Sarah Bonifant found the back of the net in the 33rd minute to make it 5-3.

Melbourne scored late in the game to set up the tense finale.

Guarding the net, Samantha Bouzaid made some crucial saves to keep the Melbourne team at bay.

“It was a very hard fought win and all the girls played their hearts out,’’ Victor said.

“Especially as the heat and humidity was shocking.’’

Victory at the tournament secured the Ipswich girls a place in the World Futsal Championships from July 25-31 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida.

The Ipswich team will be competing against sides from Europe, Asia, North America, Central America and South America for world champion honours.

Victor said most of the skilful players united to form an under-15 team for the state titles in 2019.

They have gone on to play three major tournaments together since with only one or two changes.

Olivia, Elyse and Hayley were selected in the FQ Qld squad last year.

Most of the girls have played outdoor football with clubs like Western Pride and Lions.

Victor said sponsors were being sought to raise funds for the Ipswich under-14 girls so they can take on the world.

Anyone able to help can contact David Blackburn at development@ipswichfutsal. com.au

Blackburn, Andrew Blake and Dao Phan were original coaches.

Current Queensland coach and selector Connor George has also been working with all the teams.

Western Pride senior team captain Georgia Buchanan is another futsal fanatic heavily involved.

Callum Bailey and Andy Sinclair have been coaching the younger teams.

While the under-14 girls strive for the world titles, the Ipswich under-12 boys have also been impressing. They were crowned state champions last year at the FQ State titles.

The boys were also runners up in the Futsal Oz National Club Championships in Melbourne just after Christmas.

The players have been training at the Ipswich basketball courts in recent months.