Ipswich talent reveals what’s next for thriving music career

Musical talent Brittney Kahl is taking part in a renowned women-only mentor program. Photo by Sarah Keayes

BELOVED resident Brittney Kahl has long-been known across Ipswich for her outstanding musical talent and dedication to the city’s thriving entertainment scene.

Now, her skills have been recognised by some of Queensland’s industry heavyweights following her acceptance into the renowned QMusic Women in Music Mentorship program.

The State-led program requires nine mentees to develop a musical tour showcasing a line-up of female performers who will take to the stage in North Queensland later this year.

Ms Kahl has been tasked with venue booking and production.

“I’m really excited to connect and work with other emerging female industry professionals, and pour the skills and knowledge gained in the program back into my local community,” she said.

“I’m also very proud to be one of the five mentees from a regional city.”

Fortunately, her time undertaking similar responsibilities at Studio 188 in Ipswich Central will likely place her in good stead.

Ipswich talent Brittney Kahl is making waves in the Queensland music industry.

“I think one of the best things about the mentorship program has been the connections I’ve made with other similar communities across Queensland and learning about how they run the show in their cities and towns,” Ms Kahl said.

“Understanding what regional venues need to know and working that into the overall plan has been a really fun and valuable experience so far.”

She said joining the program had already provided her “a bit of an edge.”

“It has been rewarding developing my professional skills on a project of this scale, as well as expanding my network with other female emerging industry professionals and artists,” Ms Kahl said.

Only recently did she add another achievement to an already extensive list after being selected to judge the Queensland Music Awards.

“I just love discovering new young talent, especially local, and supporting artists to pursue their musical careers and show them that they actually can turn their hobby into a career,” Ms Kahl said.

Despite the many places she is soon to go, she remains committed to nurturing Ipswich’s entertainment sector, saying it has “plenty of potential.”

“Especially across Top of Town, as there are already some incredible venues kicking goals along Brisbane Street and some amazingly talented artists writing and releasing some sensational original music.”

