Ipswich takes to container scheme

WE KNOW there has been keen interest in the Containers for Change scheme here in Ipswich.

Our online story outlining the locations to drop off recycling continues to be one of our most read stories and the number of people through the door since it started has been huge.

We've also heard anecdotal evidence about there being less litter on the streets and young people knocking on neighbours' doors to collect their cans and bottles.

Still I was shocked when I dropped in to the facility yesterday to process my five bottles.

Not only was it jam packed with people lined up to hand over their recyclables, many of them had massive bags and boxes of cans and bottles accumulated over the holiday period.

It's fantastic to see that people are using this facility - what a difference 10 cents can make.

Let's hope that people continue to use it even when the holiday period is done and they are presumably accumulating less.

I didn't hang around to process my five bottles but I'll be back there in the future.