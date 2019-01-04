Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Environment

Ipswich takes to container scheme

Shannon Newley
by
4th Jan 2019 12:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WE KNOW there has been keen interest in the Containers for Change scheme here in Ipswich.

Our online story outlining the locations to drop off recycling continues to be one of our most read stories and the number of people through the door since it started has been huge.

We've also heard anecdotal evidence about there being less litter on the streets and young people knocking on neighbours' doors to collect their cans and bottles.

Still I was shocked when I dropped in to the facility yesterday to process my five bottles.

Not only was it jam packed with people lined up to hand over their recyclables, many of them had massive bags and boxes of cans and bottles accumulated over the holiday period.

It's fantastic to see that people are using this facility - what a difference 10 cents can make.

Let's hope that people continue to use it even when the holiday period is done and they are presumably accumulating less.

I didn't hang around to process my five bottles but I'll be back there in the future.

More Stories

Show More
containers for change containers for change ipswich ipswich recycling recycling
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Armed police ready to respond to people brandishing gel-guns

    premium_icon Armed police ready to respond to people brandishing gel-guns

    Crime One of Ipswich's top cops declared responding police will make no distinction between the looks of toy weapons and real ones.

    Average Ipswich a blessing for residents

    Average Ipswich a blessing for residents

    Weather And in this case it's good news

    Local Partners