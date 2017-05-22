Ipswich sweeps health awards with innovative projects

IPSWICH is leading the way in digital healthcare innovation, an achievement that has been formally recognised.

Three projects won awards this month, sweeping the Queensland Health eAwards and taking home three out of seven top spots.

The revolutionary MeCare program, reducing the cost of treating chronically ill patients, was among the winners.

Launched in October, MeCare is an Australian-first initiative that spares chronically ill people from having to make constant trips to hospital, cutting overall costs and improving patients' lives.

Instead patients can check their own vitals and send the results to a dedicated waiting team for analysis.

While MeCare represents a major investment from West Moreton Hospital and Health Service, in partnership with Philips, the program is designed to reduce long-term costs of caring for the chronically ill.

About 5% of patients seen by West Moreton Hospital and Health Service are considered chronically ill and caring for those patients soaks up 50% of the health service's resources, worth roughly $235 million.

Redbank Plains woman Donna Inglis - who suffers heart failure and epilepsy among other conditions - was the first ever patient to join the MeCare program; she says it was life changing.

Instead of waiting in emergency rooms, occupying beds and taking up staff time, Donna can check her vitals - such as weight and blood pressure - at home on specialised devices.

Those devices are connected to WiFi and the information is automatically uploaded to a cloud, then analysed by a team of specially trained nurses working out of a control centre at the health plaza.

"It has completely turned my life around," Donna, one of 20 participants in the pilot program, said in October.

West Moreton Interim Chief Executive Dr Kerrie Freeman said all staff involved in the winning projects should be proud.

"We have some incredibly bright, innovative and passionate staff members working in our Information Technology Service Department who are committed to bettering the patient experience," Dr Freeman said.

"They should all be extremely proud of everything they have achieved and the impact they have had on the services we provide to the community."

Winning projects;

Name of Project: Prison Health Services Project

Category: Collaborate and connect

Nominees: Matthew Carnio, Karen Nelson and Jackson Wright

Up until November 2016 Prison Health staff had no access to the Queensland Health network inside a prison, their workplace.

The majority of staff, nurses, doctors and mental health physicians had no access to emails, video conferencing, intranet, let alone clinical information systems.

The Prison Health Service Project established a contemporary workspace that provides simultaneous access to statewide Queensland Health clinical and non-clinical information systems and applications such as iPharmacy, AUSLAB, CIMHA, QHEPS, Outlook and The Viewer etc., including a managed print and image service.

For the first time, staff could access emails, calendars and video conferencing.

This was achieved using a reliable, stable and bandwidth-appropriate connection to the Queensland Health network using an approved, cross-collaborated network design between eHealth Queensland, HHS, Department of Justice and Attorney-General and the public safety network.

Name of Project: Stroke Information Management System (SIMS)

Category: Drive sustainable change

Nominees: Linda Edwards, Nick Lown, Mark Parry and Graham Beacom

The Stroke Information Management System (SIMS) is a new information management system improving outcomes for both patients and staff.

The system removes the need for manual notetaking at the bedside, manual entry to national databases, and has improved data accuracy, improved efficiencies for stroke clinical units and improved reporting for stroke clinical units.

From its initial use in West Moreton, the initiative is also now driving sustainable change across the state.

The database collects information from patients at the bedside that have been admitted to hospital with suspected stroke diagnosis.

This data is used to inform the National Stroke Registry of confirmed stroke diagnosis, and needs to be submitted to both AuSCR and AuSDaT.

In addition, the data collected from all patients is used to review clinical diagnosis, demographics, clinical indicators and factor research, enabling clinicians to review and make improved decisions about the model of care.

Name of Project: Mobile Enabled Care (MeCare)

Category: Clinical innovator

Nominees: Nasa Walton, Joanne Johnson and David Anderson

MeCare is an innovative program of West Moreton Hospital and Health Service, in partnership with Philips Healthcare, providing specialised support for people with chronic disease. The name stands for 'Mobile enabled' Care - this means that care is available not just in a hospital or health centre but wherever the user needs.

MeCare is a new model of care for not only Queensland Health, but for Australia and the Asia Pacific region.

MeCare lets patients submit biometric and psycho-social data to clinical software monitored by a interdisciplinary clinical team.

This team is ready to intervene early if a patient's data shows they may be outside the normal maintenance parameters for their condition, potentially preventing Emergency Department presentation and/or inpatient admission. The initiative has involved patients throughout the design of technology, and model of care.

Chronic disease is a national epidemic, and one that is prevalent within the West Moreton community, which is rated the fourth lowest of 87 regions for heart-related conditions.

West Moreton Hospital and Health Service is also looking to improve its self-sufficiency rate and to make best use of existing bed numbers.

As such MeCare will both help address the region's chronic disease burden and free up hospital bed spaces.