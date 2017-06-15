Ipswich superstar Anthony Milford to play through injury

It was initially reported Milford would not require surgery but a shoulder specialist told the Queensland Origin rookie an operation was inevitable.

ANTHONY Milford is walking an injury tightrope, with the Broncos sensation requiring surgery in a potentially savage blow to Brisbane's premiership hopes.

Coach Wayne Bennett last night confirmed the former St Peter Claver student must go under the knife after dislocating his shoulder in last Friday's hard-fought defeat of South Sydney.

But Brisbane are prepared to gamble with Milford, hoping a six-week rehabilitation period can give the attacking whiz sufficient strength in his shoulder to see out the season.

It was initially reported Milford would not require surgery but a shoulder specialist told the Queensland Origin rookie an operation was inevitable.

The best-case scenario is for Milford to have surgery after the NRL grand final - effectively ruling him out of World Cup calculations for either Australia or Samoa.

