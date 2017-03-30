STORE CLOSURES: Where to get essential groceries

IPSWICH residents are encouraged to get in early this morning for essential grocery items as unpredictable weather could see some stores close at midday.

Major centres and supermarkets are business as usual for the moment but trading hours could change throughout the day.

Riverlink Shopping Centre is among those doing business as usual for the time being, however shoppers will notice some retailers have not opened due to staff unavailability.

A Riverlink spokesman said the situation would be monitored through the day.

Stores open today

Booval shopping centre - 8am to 9pm

Riverlink Shopping Centre - 8am to 9pm

IGA West Ipswich - 6am to 10pm

Woolworths Yamanto - 7am to 9pm

Redbank Plaza - 9am to 9pm