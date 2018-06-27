Ipswich supermarket to close for major renovation

ALDI Booval will temporarily close for 10 days as the store undergoes an upgrade.

The store will close from July 16 and reopen on July 26 with a new look, including better product displays, improved navigation and modern styling.

Many of the improvements have been implemented following extensive store trials and ALDI's state-wide rollout of its modern store design in South and Western Australia.

New features include redesigned shelving, expanded wooden produce bays, as well as extended energy efficient chillers. As energy management remains a key priority for ALDI, the store has energy efficient LED lighting. There will also be improved point-of-sale displays and store signage.

"We're excited to be undertaking these upgrades and welcome the community to visit our new store from July 26 and share their feedback about the store experience," an ALDI spokesperson said.

During the closure, shoppers can visit ALDI Riverlink located at Cnr Pine Street and The Terrace, Riverlink Shopping Centre, North Ipswich, or ALDI Redbank located at 1 Collingwood Drive, Redbank Plaza Shopping Centre, Redbank.

The store will continue to be supported by a team of 15-20 permanent full and part-time employees.

Opening hours will also continue to be 8am-9pm Monday to Friday, 8am-8pm Saturday and 9am-6pm Sunday.