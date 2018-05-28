The Ipswich suburbs where UberEATS is now available
UberEATS has launched in Ipswich but not everyone will be happy about it.
Only residents on one side of the city will be able to order from the online food delivery service with larger western suburbs like Brassall sitting just outside the delivery zone.
Residents in Mount Crosby, Karana Downs, Ripley, Wacol and parts of Yamanto will also need to wait a little longer to have their favourite food delivered to the door.
But if you're in Woodend, Booval, Ipswich central, Raceview, Redbank Plains, Goodna, Springfield or Brookwater - you're in luck.
So far, only 15 restaurants show up on the UberEATS homepage for Ipswich.
IPSWICH RESTAURANTS
- Zambrero Yamanto
- Birdies Chicken & Burgers
- Brodies Chicken & Burgers Ipswich
- Zambrero Ipswich
- Ruby Chews Burgers and Shakes
- Noodle Box Yamanto
- Getta Burger Yamanto
- Thai On Ipswich
- Montezuma's North Ipswich
- Delhi Junction
- Mozzarella Fella Pizzeria
- Far East
- Thai Silver Key Restaurant
- Punjab Curry Club Ipswich
- Beans & Greens Café
Many of the restaurants listed already offer delivery as a service via their own apps or websites including Zambrero, Birdies Chicken & Burgers, Brodies Chicken & Burgers Ipswich and Thai on Ipswich.
HOW UBEREATS WORKS:
- Download the UberEATS app - you can sign in using your Uber account or sign up and create a new one.
- Tell the app where to deliver - add your home, work, or any other address you'd like.
- Browse local restaurants - search for your favourite local restaurant or try something new
- Check out with a tap - pay with your card on file
- Track your order - watch as your order gets picked up and delivered to you.
UberEATS was contacted for comment on its Ipswich launch.