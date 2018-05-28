The Ipswich suburbs where UberEATS is now available

UberEATS has launched in Ipswich but not everyone will be happy about it.

Only residents on one side of the city will be able to order from the online food delivery service with larger western suburbs like Brassall sitting just outside the delivery zone.

Residents in Mount Crosby, Karana Downs, Ripley, Wacol and parts of Yamanto will also need to wait a little longer to have their favourite food delivered to the door.

But if you're in Woodend, Booval, Ipswich central, Raceview, Redbank Plains, Goodna, Springfield or Brookwater - you're in luck.

Map showing UberEATS delivery area in Ipswich. The service is not yet available in Karana Downs.

So far, only 15 restaurants show up on the UberEATS homepage for Ipswich.

IPSWICH RESTAURANTS

Zambrero Yamanto

Birdies Chicken & Burgers

Brodies Chicken & Burgers Ipswich

Zambrero Ipswich

Ruby Chews Burgers and Shakes

Noodle Box Yamanto

Getta Burger Yamanto

Thai On Ipswich

Montezuma's North Ipswich

Delhi Junction

Mozzarella Fella Pizzeria

Far East

Thai Silver Key Restaurant

Punjab Curry Club Ipswich

Beans & Greens Café

Yena Jo from Thai on Ipswich with some of the meals available at the restaurant. Thai On Ipswich's moneybags, whole fish with thai curry sauce, roast duck, coconut rice, pad thai and punch. The restaurant now delivers via UberEATS. Rob Williams

Many of the restaurants listed already offer delivery as a service via their own apps or websites including Zambrero, Birdies Chicken & Burgers, Brodies Chicken & Burgers Ipswich and Thai on Ipswich.

HOW UBEREATS WORKS:

Download the UberEATS app - you can sign in using your Uber account or sign up and create a new one.

Tell the app where to deliver - add your home, work, or any other address you'd like.

Browse local restaurants - search for your favourite local restaurant or try something new

Check out with a tap - pay with your card on file

Track your order - watch as your order gets picked up and delivered to you.

UberEATS was contacted for comment on its Ipswich launch.