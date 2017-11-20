Ipswich suburbs to keep troubled 4306 postcode

FOR more than two decades, one postcode has been causing grief for people across Queensland.

Ipswich residents who fall under the 4306 postcode were constantly having their mail misplaced and mixed up with the mail of people who live in Blackbutt, a town located roughly 130km away which shares the same four digits.

That battle will soon be over though, with the town of Blackbutt to change postcodes on February 1, 2018, to align with other towns in the South Burnett region.

Ipswich Councillor David Pahlke said this was great news for his consituents, as many in his division had suffered for more than two decades with the postcode debacle.

"I commend the decision to change Blackbutt's postcode," he said.

Cr Pahlke has been well aware of the mess the postcode has caused.

"I worked as a assistant post master in the late 80s and early 90s, and it was a problem then," he said.

"I was constantly pointing it out and here, 20 years later, it was still an issue."

However, with more people choosing to move into suburbs in the 4306 zone, which includes Walloon, Pine Mountain, Purga and parts of Ripley, Cr Pahlke is strongly in favour of Australia Post creating a new postcode for those growing regions.

"I think Australia Post needs to look into this idea due to the growth that Ipswich is experiencing," he said.

"There are 1500 blocks of land being built, and the first 200 have already started.

"I also think they need to think about putting a new mail distribution area in Ipswich."