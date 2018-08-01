Menu
Ipswich suburbs rank in bankruptcy stats

1st Aug 2018 5:10 PM

REDBANK Plains has ranked in the top 10 suburbs for the most bankruptcies in Australia.

During the 2017-2018 financial year 77 Redbank Plains residents declared personal bankruptcy, a report from data registry and analytics business illion says.

Historically high household debt, flat wages and a falling housing market was blamed for the surge in bankruptcy rates, with the overall number across Australia up four per cent.

Western Australia experienced the sharpest rise, up 11.7 per cent on the previous year.

Springfield Lakes also featured in a top 10 of most bankruptcies in Queensland.

Here 59 residents declared personal bankruptcy.

 

TOP 10 AUSTRALIAN SUBURBS

(with the most personal bankruptcy declarations for the 17/18 financial year)

1. Baldivis (WA) - 105

2. Pakenham (VIC) - 96

3. Upper Coomera (Qld) - 88

4. Point Cook (VIC) - 84

5. Morayfield (Qld) - 83

6. Port Macquarie (NSW) - 82

7. Pimpama (Qld) - 81

8. Caboolture (Qld) - 77

8. Dubbo (NSW) - 77

8. Orange (NSW) - 77

8. Redbank Plains (Qld) - 77

9. Blacktown (NSW) - 76

10. Craigieburn (VIC) - 74

*There are 13 suburbs in the top 10 due to tied regions

 

TOP 10 QUEENSLAND SUBURBS

1. Upper Coomera - 88

2. Morayfield - 83

3. Pimpama - 81

4. Caboolture - 77

4. Redbank Plains - 77

5. Coomera - 73

6. Kirwan - 69

7. Southport - 66

8. Springfield Lakes - 59

9. Surfers Paradise - 56

10. Crestmead -55

*There are 11 suburbs in the top 10 due to tied regions

