MAP: Ipswich suburbs leading the state in population growth

THREE Ipswich suburbs are home to some of the largest and fastest growing populations in the state.

Redbank Plains, Bellbird Park and Springfield Lakes are leading the way for Ipswich growth hotspots, new Australian Bureau of Statistics data reveals.

More than 11,000 people moved to Springfield Lakes in the past 10 years, bringing the population up by 223% to 16,068 and moving the suburb into the third place for the largest growing and fifth place for the fastest growing Queensland hot spot.

A few kilometres down the road, 10,481 people moved to Redbank Plains, increasing the population by 20,011 people, or by 110%.

It was cause for a party for the suburban locality which smashed the 200,000 barrier earlier this year and also topped the city for the most new dwellings built - 198 to 6978 homes in total.

Bellbird Park is the sixth fastest growing suburb in Queensland, increasing by 184.5% to 9269 people in the same period.

McGrath real estate agent Clare May said a spike in population at Redbank Plains was reflected in a booming residential property market.

She said continued growth in outer Ipswich suburbs like Springfield Lakes and Redbank Plains would push property prices up in suburbs that did not traditionally hold a powerful real estate market.

"I believe that there is a lot of stigma on certain suburbs that is not the case," Ms May said.

"People who live in those areas can enjoy things like their bin gets taken out, their lawn gets mown and they have absolutely wonderful neighbours.

"When people say they moved to Redbank Plains, others don't understand that but the community spirit is really good."

She said there had been continued interest in Redbank Plains from interstate investors looking to make the most of increasing populations and infrastructure like the Centenary Hwy development.

It means the community will be able to drive from the end of School Rd to Springfield Lakes and Orion Shopping Centre in under five minutes.

The work has already started and is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

"That's going to work wonders for investment in Redbank Plains," Ms May said.

"Interstate investors have been calling me, asking to source investment properties in Redbank Plains.

"I don't think it's a new trend, it's always been there and it's been a little bit hidden. It has not been given the credit that it deserves.

Springfield Lakes and Redbank Plains were joined in the top ten largest growing Queensland suburbs by North Lakes, Upper Coomera, Deeragun, Caloundra, Jimboomba, Murrumba Downs, Coomera and Caboolture.

Queensland growth hot spots

Largest growing population increase percentages in the 10 years to 2016.