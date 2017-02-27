City's suburbs set to get a makeover

BEAUTIFUL: Ipswich City Council gave free plants to Ipswich residents at the Beautiful Ipswich family day at Collingwood Park. Raylene Drew from Bunnings West Ipswich with Grace Turrall, 4, and Darcey Turrall, 7, of Collingwood Park.

A BEAUTIFICATION project Mayor Paul Pisasale saw in Columbus, Ohio has now been brought o Ipswich.

On Saturday more than 100 residents gathered at Goupong Park in Collingwood Park for the the Beautiful Ipswich family day.

The council gave away free plants, graffiti removal kits and took requests for street trees to bring Collingwood Park and Riverview gardens and suburbs to life.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The program will be rolled out across the city.

Collingwood Park resident Andy Broderson said he "loved" the Beautiful Ipswich program.

"I think we need to spend some dollars that makes the place attractive to not only residents, but also to tourists," he said.

"It raises the standard and makes people feel good about their suburb, and that is important."

Cr Pisasale said the program was all about boosting civic pride.

"In 2015 when we made the top seven intelligent communities in the world, Columbus in Ohio won," he said.

"I had a look around that city and the mayor said they had gone out to their suburbs and made every community feel special.

"The newer suburbs of Ripley and Springfield are being developed but we have an obligation to the older parts.

"This program is about people taking ownership of their suburbs. We have a whole program that involves schools, people and art and Riverview and Collingwood Park are first cab off the rank.

"We will roll it out across the city."

Division 3 councillor Kerry Silver said there was a mobile nursery at the family day with Bunnings giving away potted plants to add colour to the area.

"We are engaging with the community to see what they would like to see in their local area," she said.

"That includes street planting, art installations and the new signage entry statements into the community."