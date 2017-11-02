Ipswich suburb transforming into takeaway destination

AN Ipswich suburb is very quickly leading the charge as the Ipswich's newest take away food hotspot.

A new fast food joint is under construction at West Ipswich and will be a neighbour to the impending Carl's Jnr Burger and Hungry Jacks which fired up the hot plates earlier this year.

The new fresh and cooked seafood takeaway shop with alfresco dining space on the corner of Pound St and Hooper St will be half of a mini shopping centre in the industrial business area.

Development on the corner of Pound and Hooper Street in West Ipswich. Rob Williams

The new development is taking shape on the previously derelict block of land that has sat empty for generations.

Development application documents before Ipswich City Council reveal access to a 15-car carpark will be off Pound St.

Project managers H&G Contractors Builders started preparing the site last month and expect to finish the build in April.