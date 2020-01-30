Coronavirus: Ipswich students moved into isolation

AN IPSWICH private school has moved some of its international students into isolation as a Coronavirus precaution.

Ipswich Grammar School advised late last night that boarders from China or Hong Kong will either be isolated on-site or be sent to stay with family.

In a statement sent out at 10pm Wednesday night, the school said all international students that had recently returned from China have been examined by a doctor and received a medical clearance.

None of the students are exhibiting any symptoms of ill health.

"Some of these boys have relatives in Brisbane or the surrounding area and will stay with them until the clearance period is over," the statement notes.

"The remaining boys will be isolated on site and will not attend regular lessons or mealtimes with other boarders but will be under the supervision of our staff to ensure their wellbeing."

The Queensland Department of Health has advised any student returning from China or Hong Kong cannot attend school for 14 days after their return.

Some of the school's international students have been back in Australia for more than 14 days or did not leave the country during their holidays and will remain in class.

"We are in contact with Department of Education, Independent Schools Queensland and Queensland Health and will continue to monitor the situation. The health and wellbeing of all our boys is at the heart of what we do every day," the statement noted.

"The advice from Department of Health also pertains to day boys who may have holidayed in China over the break.

"If this applies to your family and you have been back in the country for less than 14 days, please follow the instructions set out by Queensland Health to self-isolate and notify us immediately."