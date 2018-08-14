Ipswich students breaking barriers on national stage

IF THERE was ever a sign that science is no longer just the domain of men, it's right here at Ipswich Girls' Grammar School.

Four of the school's Year 11 students have been chosen to attend the National Youth Science Forum.

Hannah Briones, Evangaline Sturges, Laura Carniel and Katie Clydsdale will attend the conference in either Canberra or Brisbane early next year, each looking for a future in science, albeit different areas.

Ipswich Girls' Grammar Head of Department (Science) Paul Keillor has been an advocate for sending students to the forum for more than a decade.

"The Youth Science Forum is a gathering of the brightest young scientists in the country," he said.

"I've been doing this since 2004 and every student that has gone there has come back with an amazing view of what opportunities science offers.

Hannah Briones, Katie Clydsdale, Laura Carniel and Evangeline Sturges, of Ipswich Girls Grammar School are headed to the National Youth Science Forum in Canberra. Cordell Richardson

It's a competitive application process.

"The girls need to be knowledgeable, high achieving students but they also need to have a passion and personality," he said.

"They are looking for these students to be the future and to be leaders.

"It is an amazing achievement. I think the record is two so to have four students and four females breaking the barriers, it is an outstanding achievement for them, for the school and for the community."

In the Girls' Future - Our Future report developed by Deakin University and the University of Melbourne, researchers found Australian girls had one of the lowest rates of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) involvement in the western world.

Mr Keillor said the barriers stopping girls studying STEM science needed to be broken down.

"If the girls are thinking they can't do it, well they need to be told they can," he said.

And Hannah, Evangaline, Laura and Katie are certainly proving that.

For Evangaline, the sky is no limit.

"When I graduate school, I would love to go in to a field either in robotics or in space," she said.

Katie plans to join the defence force.

"When I graduate, I would love to enlist in to the air force and become either an intelligence officer or aeronautical engineer," she said.

Laura has a love of all science.

"I do all three sciences here and I really enjoy them," she said. "I am really looking forward to going to the National Youth Science Forum so I can meet people who are like-minded all across Australia and who are interested in science."

And for Hannah, it's the fact science has no limits that intrigues her.

"The thing I enjoy most about science as a whole is that it's everything around us. So the world, the universe, that's just all science and I just love learning about that in school," she said.