Ipswich student crowned champion at National History comp

Jasmine Muir from Westside Christian College was crowned National and State Champion at the Australian History Competition.

IF YOU were given 90 minutes to answer 100 questions covering all aspects of the Australian Curriculum in history, could you do it?

Every year, more than 5000 students try, seeking glory in the National History Competition.

The competition, prepared by the History Teachers' Association of Australia and run in conjunction with The Giant Classroom, aims to provide an interesting and challenging competition for students.

Competitors must race against the clock as they analyse and evaluate sources from more several time periods and cultures.

In 2019, that honour went to Year 10 Westside Christian College student Jasmine Muir who was crowned National and State Champion. For her efforts, Jasmine received a specially minted medallion, a portfolio of her achievement and a cash prize.

To achieve a high distinction in the competition, participants must attain more than 84 per cent. Jasmine achieved an incredible 96 per cent.

To put this into perspective, Jasmine beat out more than 5000 other entrants.

This is not the first time the humble student has blitzed the competition. In 2018, both she and fellow Westside student Emma Newell topped the state in the National Geography Competition.

Head of Secondary Joshua Mansfield said: "These competitions are included in our college fee structure as we see their importance in helping students prepare for their futures, especially in regard to the external examinations they will now face in Year 12."

The bright-eyed Jasmine, who has been at Westside since Prep, sees incredible value in studying about the past.

Fresh from playing Lucy in the college's extended production of The Lion, The Witch and a Wardrobe, she said: I love history because it gives me the skills to become a compassionate history-maker."

When asked about her future plans, the polymath laughed: "That remains to be seen."

Instructional Dean of Humanities Elaine Niesler could not be prouder of Jasmine's performance.

"Jasmine is a hardworking and respectful student. I can't wait to see what the next few years hold for her," she said.