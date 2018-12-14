Ipswich student chucks in design career for teaching job

Amanda McNamee is relishing her time as a teacher at Marsden SHS.

FOR University of Southern Queensland (USQ) alumnus Amanda McNamee, there's no job more satisfying than teaching.

The former West Moreton Anglican College student, who grew up in Mount Marrow, west of Ipswich, said she loved teaching and was passionate about delivering exciting and inspiring learning opportunities for her students.

Ms McNamee completed her Graduate Diploma of Education in June and was soon offered a permanent position at Marsden State High School where she has thrived.

"I found my time at USQ to be a really rewarding experience, and I am grateful for the development opportunities the University provided to me as a student,” Ms McNamee said.

"It really reinforced my desire to teach and gave me the belief that I could succeed in the real world of teaching.

"There's something really satisfying about being able to help someone understand something they didn't know before.

"I previously worked in design which was about finding solutions and helping people realise their own ideas. I have taken that same approach to teaching by helping students create their own pathways and reach their full potential.”

Ms McNamee, who also holds a degree in design, returned to USQ Springfield recently for a day-long retreat with fellow first-year teachers at her school.

The professional development day is part of Marsden SHS's beginning teacher mentoring program designed to help new teachers develop long-term careers.

In addition to the retreats, Ms McNamee said having the professional support of mentors and exchanging of ideas was crucial in her development as a teacher.

"The support I have received at Marsden from day one has been amazing,” she said.

"I have incredible mentors here and an excellent support network which has played a huge role in helping me find my feet.

"That support has given me a lot of confidence, and in turn has helped me grow to become a better teacher.

"There are so many facets of teaching I'm excited to explore over what I hope will be a long career in teaching.”

Marsden SHS's efforts to address the attrition rate of early career teachers was recognised as a finalist in the School of the Year category of the 2018 Department of Education Showcase Awards for Excellence in Schools.

Marsden SHS Deputy Principal Michael Smith said improving career experiences for new teachers was a major focus for the school.

"Nationally, about 40 per cent of teachers are leaving the profession in the first five years of teaching, but at Marsden it is about five per cent because we put a lot of time and trust into our teachers and allow them to have more control,” he said.

"We want our teachers to stay for a long time and enjoy their job, which they can't do if they feel overwhelmed and unsupported.

"We're also very fortunate to have strong relationships with universities like USQ where we have seen a higher standard of quality pre-service teachers come through our doors in recent years.”

Ms McNamee is one of three USQ graduates who started teaching at Marsden SHS this year while four graduates have been offered teaching positions for 2019.

The school is also assisting placements with more than 35 USQ Teacher Education students planned to get practical experience at the school next year.

To learn more about studying Education at USQ, visit www.usq.edu.au/education.