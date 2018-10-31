Ipswich striker eyes vital role in state league

FOOTBALL: Sam Fellows is Western Pride's first signing of the off-season after the striker was attracted by the recent successes of his hometown club.

Ipswich-raised Fellows joins Pride after two successful seasons with Rochedale Rover.

Fellows played his junior football at Ipswich Knights until 14 before spending the past eight years at Rovers, Lions and Capalaba.

The former Ipswich Grammar School student returns to Ipswich looking to stake a claim for the main striker role vacated by fellow Knights junior Dylan Wenzel-Halls.

"I will probably be a number 9," Fellows said.

"We've got a lot of boys who create a lot, so my job is to be that figure in the middle who puts some goals away."

Like Wenzel-Halls and new teammate Alex Parsons, Fellows was one of many juniors who left Ipswich as juniors to continue their development at Brisbane clubs in the years before Pride started.

Pride was formed in late 2012 to encourage youngsters to stay and complete their football development in Ipswich.

Fellows said he had been following Pride's rise as he was playing in Brisbane.

"I watched Pride grow from when they were first formed and everyone having serious doubts about them to seeing the success they have had over the last few seasons," Fellows said.

"It has been enticing to join a club like that.

"There haven't been as many sporting teams as good as Pride representing Ipswich, and I thought it was an honour to play for them."

Fellows fondly remembers his time playing in Ipswich, with one senior player he particularly looks back on.

"I remember always watching Danny Wilson play when he was at Knights," Fellows said

"He just buzzed around the pitch, marshalled people and wanted to win.

"He was always in the paper."

Fellows now has the chance to himself inspire the next generation of Ipswich juniors.

At 23, Fellows will be one of the oldest players at Pride, who have made their name as a youth development club.

Being one of the older players is a new situation for Fellows.

"I'm an old boy here - I've been at clubs where the oldest boy is 37 and 38," Fellows said.

"Growing up and being involved in senior teams since 16 there were always two or three blokes who gave me time for a talk and be a mentor.

"As I get older I want to be a role model for the younger kids."

For now, Fellows is focussed towards preparing for next season with his new teammates.

"There's a good bunch of lads, all hard-working footballers," Fellows said.

"All the boys want to have a good, strong season and make the finals again."