Ipswich State High builds on powerful sporting reputation

The Ipswich State High open girls soccer team that displayed amazing courage and commitment in 2020.

AS one of the region’s largest schools, Ipswich State High is becoming a sporting powerhouse.

Despite this year’s additional COVID challenges, a number of teams and players achieved fine goals in major competitions.

Here’s a top five snapshot of the school’s major 2020 sporting successes and thoughts on 2021.

The Ipswich State High School year 8 rugby league team that won the Struddys Cup grand final.

1. Ipswich State High’s leading sporting success in 2020

This year, it was hard to separate between two moments within the Ipswich State High’s Rugby League Excellence program.

Ipswich State High’s open boys rugby league team won the Metropolitan finals against Morayfield State High School 34-6. This boosted Ipswich State High’s winning streak to five years in a row and the team’s overall competition winning record to seven out of eight times in the past eight years.

Ipswich State High’s junior boys teams - Year 7, 8 and 9 - all made it to the grand finals of the Struddy’s Cup.

The year 8 and 9 teams won their games with the year 7 team going down in a tough contest. From qualifying games played throughout the season, Ipswich State High’s year 7 team qualified to compete in the year 8 Broncos Cup competition in 2021.

Ipswich State High's year 9-10 boys soccer team

2. Ipswich State High’s favourite sporting moment

COVID-19 lockdown impacted participation against other schools. However, despite this, Ipswich SHS excelled in particular sports, when sport was allowed to return.

This included becoming the CISSSA Winter Premiers for 7/8/9 girls soccer, 9/10 boys soccer and open boys basketball.

The resilience and enthusiasm that Ipswich State High students showed across all sports and competitions after the uncertainty of COVID-19 was commendable.

Ipswich State High's year 7, 8 and 9 girls soccer team

3. Ipswich State High’s sporting dux or sportsperson of the year for 2020

The school was unable to award the Junior and Senior Sportsman/woman this year due to the limited opportunities for our students to represent themselves and Ipswich SHS due to COVID-19.

However, Brodie Kaarsberg was recognised, being presented the Moran Medal for 2020.

The Moran Medal is awarded to an individual who involves themselves within community sport and school sport.

Dedicated Ipswich State High student Brodie Kaarsberg was recognised for his multiple efforts during 2020.

Brodie was involved in the CISSSA Open boys soccer team and Metropolitan West Open boys softball team. He’s also a level 1 umpire and umpired junior and senior games for the Ipswich Softball Association, along with being umpire co-ordinator for Ipswich Stingers Softball club.

He coaches Rookie Ball, the U12 team and Men’s B side for Ipswich Stingers, as well as being a committee member of the Ipswich Stingers Softball Club.

Brodie assisted in fundraising BBQs for club to be a deserving award recipient.

4. A courageous or inspirational individual or team effort at Ipswich State High this year

Ipswich State High’s open girls soccer team made it to the Metropolitan grand final against Kelvin Grove State College.

The girls won four round games in the lead-up before being defeated by a skilled KGSC team.

What made it inspirational was the intensity the Ipswich State High team played throughout the entire 60 minute game, especially the second half.

Their attitude and positivity when they walked off the field was amazing. Even though they lost, every player in that team had a smile on their face.

5. Ipswich State High’s sporting hopes for 2021

Ipswich State High sports co-ordinator Nikea Weier wants all of the school’s Excellence Sporting Programs to grow further in participants, “to increase the opportunities and participation within school and representative sport and to have a full year of uninterrupted sport.’’