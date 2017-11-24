Ipswich star putting on clinic at world cup

TAKING CONTROL: Ipswich-bred Australian player Ali Brigginshaw tries to evade a tackle during the Women's Rugby League World Cup she's impressing in.

TAKING CONTROL: Ipswich-bred Australian player Ali Brigginshaw tries to evade a tackle during the Women's Rugby League World Cup she's impressing in. CRAIG GOLDING

SHE may be one of the veterans in the Jillaroos camp, but Brothers Ipswich star and Aussie five-eighth Ali Brigginshaw is enjoying a renaissance with the green and gold.

The 27-year-old has been one of the competition standouts through three games of pool play in the Women's Rugby League World Cup. She put in another strong showing in Australia's 88-0 romp of Canada on Wednesday.

Her halves partnership with young star Caitlin Moran has proved pivotal to the Jillaroos' success, and Brigginshaw said the veterans had gained a lot from the enthusiasm of the World Cup debutantes.

"The younger players have come in and shown the older players they're mature and can play under pressure," she said.

"Some don't get that confidence until they're older, but the younger girls showed a maturity throughout camp and they've shown that again on the field as well."

Brigginshaw has drawn praise for her role in the high-powered Australian attack, which has recorded a massive 184 points in just three outings.

The 2013 World Cup winner felt bringing a "been there, done that" attitude has helped her play some of the best rugby league of her career.

"I'm feeling happy and relaxed, but not in a bad way," Brigginshaw said.

"I'm confident in the plays and knowing what my job is, and there's no doubting myself.

"I think having that experience and me being one of the older ones in the team has really helped me."

Jillaroos coach Brad Donald has employed a rotation policy through the group stages, utilising the whole 24-player squad and managing the workload of key players.

Brigginshaw has played 60 minutes in each of the opening three matches, and if she starts on Sunday against Canada in the semi-final it will be her 14th test for Australia.

"Whether you're in the starting 17 or one of the seven on the sideline, we're all supportive," Brigginshaw said.

"We're a very selfless team, we have all bought-in to what (coach Brad Donald) has asked of us."

Should the Jillaroos do as expected and dispatch the Canadians once more on Sunday, they will punch their ticket to the grand final at Suncorp Stadium on December 2.

"We've had so much support (in Sydney), so I'm excited at the chance to go to Brisbane and play in front of my family," Brigginshaw said. "They don't get to travel to watch me play much, so that's a really big thing for me."